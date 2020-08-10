McDonald’s sues former CEO Easterbrook, alleges he lied about relationships he had with workers

Steve Easterbrook, president of McDonald’s Corp., speaks throughout the opening of the business’s brand-new head office in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, June 4, 2018.

McDonald’s is suing its former CEO Steve Easterbrook for presumably lying throughout the business’s internal probe into his habits, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fast-food chain’s board announced in November that it had terminated Easterbrook for having a consensual relationship with a worker and tapped Chris Kempczinski as his follower.

McDonald’s now alleges that brand-new details about Easterbrook’s actions has actually emerged, triggering additional examination from the business. A probe presumably exposed that Easterbrook lied to the business and ruined details concerning his improper habits, consisting of 3 extra sexual relationships with workers prior to his shooting.

Easterbrook likewise authorized “an extraordinary stock grant, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars” for among the workers while they were associated with a sexual relationship, according to the problem.

The board stated it would not have signed a separation agreement with Easterbrook had it recognized about this supposed conduct. McDonald’s is suing him in Delaware state court to recuperate the settlement and severance advantages he got as part of that contract. The business stated it has actually likewise done something about it to avoid him from working out any …