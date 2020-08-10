McDonald’s sues ex-boss Easterbrook over sexual relationships



McDonald’s claims Steve Easterbrook had actually lied.





McDonald’s has actually taken brand-new legal action versus previous president Steve Easterbook, implicating him of lying about sexual relationships with personnel.

The business fired Mr Easterbrook in 2015 after discovering he had a consensual relationship with a staff member.

But the company states additional examination discovered Mr Easterbook had 3 extra relationships with personnel, about which he lied to the board.

McDonald’s is taking legal action against to recuperate his pay-off, apparently worth $40 m (₤35 m).

The junk food giant stated in a filing to regulators that details had “recently come to the attention of the Board through an employee report”, triggering additional examination.

“Based on the outcomes of the examination, the Board concluded thatMr Easterbrook lied to the business and the Board and damaged details relating to unsuitable individual behaviour and in reality had actually been associated with sexual relationships with 3 extra business workers prior to his termination, all in …