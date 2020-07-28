McDonald’s revenue falls 30% – CNN

“In many markets around the world, most of notably in the US, the public health situation appears to be worsening,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski stated in its revenues call. “Nonetheless, I believe that Q2 represents the trough in our performance as McDonald’s has learned to adjust our operations to this new environment.”
Beneath the miserable numbers, some numbers suggested enhancement as the quarter went on.
For example, United States exact same- shop sales were down 19.2% in April compared to in 2015. But that loss narrowed quickly, to down 5.1% in May and simply a 2.3% reduction inJune Sales in July “trended up”, according to Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan, and he anticipates it them to be “slightly positive” for the month.
But exact same- shop sales outside the United States fell a lot more and their healing has actually been slower, dragging down overall worldwide exact same- shop sales. That worldwide figure was down 39% in April compared to in 2015, practically 21% in May and more than 12% in June.
Kempczinski likewise stated that internal studies of McDonald’s consumers about the year ahead are bleak.
“I’m certainly not qualified to make any predictions around whether we’re going to be in recession or not, but I’d certainly say there’s a lot of warning signs out there that would suggest that the consumer sentiment and consumer concerns about the economy is negative and going in the wrong direction,” he stated.
Shares fell 2% in early trading.