McDonald’s reopens 280 more restaurants to walk-in customers

The McMuffin returned to McDonalds today as the chain relaunched its breakfast menu in 42 pilot restaurants across Britain.

The fast food giant, which has 1,800 outlets in the UK, will even reopen more than 280 of them in towns and cities for walk-in takeaway service from 11am today.

McMuffins, bagels and hash browns returned to its morning meal menu from 5am at 42 locations, and the breakfast menu is expected to be extended UK-wide next month.

Customers enjoy a walk-in McDonald’s meal as it opens its first takeaway restaurants at Roadchef’s Watford Gap motorway service area on June 17

Charliee Whittaker from Doncaster and Yvonne Oakes from Halifax get to be the first customers to have a walk-in McDonald’s meal since it opens its first takeaways in Watford on June 17

The reopening of more outlets for takeaway follows a trial of 11 restaurants in Roadchef service stations reopening on June 17 for takeaway and click-and-collect.

This had marked the first time customers were allowed in considering that the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and all UK McDonalds stores were shut on March 23.

Only a certain amount of customers will undoubtedly be allowed in each restaurant at any time – depending on its size and layout – and they will need to follow a one-way system.

There will undoubtedly be hand-sanitising stations and its seating areas, toilets and lifts will remain closed, and McDonald’s staff will even use face coverings and gloves.

Perspex screens and other social-distancing measures are also introduced, and the chain continues to offer a limited menu and can cap spending at £25.

These McDonald’s restaurants are reopening for breakfast today, with most for drive-through and delivery only, but Harrow, Tooting and Luton (George Street) are also open for takeaway

This could be the new McDonald’s limited morning meal menu for all those outlets which may have reopened

There will undoubtedly be fewer self-order screens started up and those being used will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes, and customers can also order via the My McDonald’s app.

Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will stay closed.

Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will stay closed, and recycling points will also remain closed, with customers alternatively asked to recycle in the home.

A spokesman said: ‘As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would really like to thank customers for his or her continued support and patience.

‘Customers are reminded to adhere to the guidance from the government and health authorities, especially if queuing outside restaurants before there is space to enter.’