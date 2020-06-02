McDonald’s reopens 168 more drive thrus TODAY with another 22 restaurants starting deliveries

McDonald’s will reopen 168 more drive thrus at 11am TODAY with another 22 restaurants starting deliveries
- McDonald’s drive thrus reopen throughout England, Scotland and Ireland as we speak
- Customers have a £25 spending restrict as restaurants serve from a decreased menu
- New social distancing measures are in place to guard workers and clients
McDonald’s has reopened 168 more drive-thrus as we speak with 22 restaurants resuming deliveries.
The fast-food big is about to reopen almost 1,000 restaurants for drive-thru and McDelivery clients over the following three days.
In a bid to attempt to cease the prolonged queues when drive thrus return, McDonald’s is asserting its chosen restaurants on the day they open.
McDonald’s is reopening more than 160 drive thrus as we speak as a part of a serious return this week. There had been lengthy queues when the quick meals big reopened in Sutton on May 21
Perspex screens between drive-thru staff and clients have been put in to additional scale back the danger of spreading the virus
A McDonald’s spokesman mentioned: ‘This week we are going to reopen drive-thrus throughout the UK and Ireland, starting with 168 areas from 11am as we speak. We can even see an extra 22 restaurants open for McDelivery as we speak.
‘We are glad to be again however it should look a bit totally different and should take a bit longer, so please bear with us.’
Restaurants are reopening with protecting screens between workers and clients. Workers are additionally anticipated to scrub their arms each 30 minutes.
McDonald’s workers will usually disinfect surfaces at their shops to cut back the danger of shoppers and staff transmitting coronavirus between one another
Cleaning stations shall be arrange inside McDonald’s restaurants for visiting supply drivers, who may have no contact with restaurant workers once they arrive to choose up orders
Protective screens have been put in place contained in the kitchens and at drive-thrus to decrease the danger of contamination.
For clients, the key modifications are a decreased menu and a £25 spending cap, which has been launched as workers get used to working in smaller groups and to cut back ready occasions at drive-thru lanes.
What shall be included in McDonalds’ restricted menu?
Main Menu:
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Big Mac
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McChicken Sandwich
Filet-O-Fish
Chicken McNuggets
Chicken Selects
Sides & Desserts:
Fries
Mozzarella Dippers
McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)
Fruit Bag
Diners are additionally being requested to pay through contactless playing cards.
McDelivery drivers may have no direct contact with workers contained in the restaurant and handwashing amenities have been set as much as forestall any attainable unfold of Covid-19 germs.
Reduced hours imply there shall be no breakfast providing, with restaurants solely serving clients between 11am and 10pm.
Milkshakes are among the many objects lacking from the menu, in addition to fruit luggage.
By Thursday all of McDonald’s drive-thrus shall be open – that means 1019 of its restaurants be serving clients of their automobiles or through McDelivery.
It is barely asserting which shops have reopened on the day it occurs.
A McDonald’s spokesman mentioned: ‘On event, we’ve taken the choice to shut drive through lanes the place demand has impacted native communities or the security of our folks or clients.
‘We will proceed to work with native authorities and the police as we lengthen our reopening plans.
‘With smaller groups, we are going to nonetheless offer a restricted menu over decreased hours, and we ask that you simply make contactless funds and restrict your spend to £25.
‘We are persevering with to evaluate these measures as we reopen, however for now, these restrictions stay in place to assist our staff, clients and supply accomplice couriers to stay secure.
‘To handle the anticipated demand, we are going to launch the areas of the reopening restaurants on the morning of every day.’
Videos have already emerged of demand at among the 44 pilot restaurants which trialled McDonald’s social distancing measures.
One member of the general public filmed a seemingly countless stretch of site visitors ready to entry the McDonalds A41 Watford restaurant, commenting: ‘How badly do they need a giant mac. That’s a two hour await some nuggets.’
June is about to be a busy month for quick meals chains reopening.
Burger King has plans to reopen 350 restaurants by the tip of the month, whereas Greggs hopes to reopen 800 bakeries within the coming weeks.
KFC has introduced 500 its restaurants are set to reopen, whereas Starbucks has been open for takeaways at 150 espresso outlets in latest weeks.
Yesterday Pret a Manger reopened 204 restaurants – the overwhelming majority of that are in London.
Workers will put on protecting gear together with gloves of their shops as they put together meals for contact-free supply, and hand over luggage to supply drivers to take to clients
Which McDonald’s restaurants are reopening as we speak?
DRIVE-THRUS REOPENING
