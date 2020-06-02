McDonald’s reopens 168 more drive thrus TODAY with another 22 restaurants starting deliveries

Jackson Delong
McDonald’s will reopen 168 more drive thrus at 11am TODAY with another 22 restaurants starting deliveries

  • McDonald’s drive thrus reopen throughout England, Scotland and Ireland as we speak 
  • Customers have a £25 spending restrict as restaurants serve from a decreased menu  
  • New social distancing measures are in place to guard workers and clients 

McDonald’s has reopened 168 more drive-thrus as we speak with 22 restaurants resuming deliveries. 

The fast-food big is about to reopen almost 1,000 restaurants for drive-thru and McDelivery clients over the following three days.

In a bid to attempt to cease the prolonged queues when drive thrus return, McDonald’s is asserting its chosen restaurants on the day they open.

McDonald’s is reopening more than 160 drive thrus as we speak as a part of a serious return this week. There had been lengthy queues when the quick meals big reopened in Sutton on May 21

Perspex screens between drive-thru workers and customers have been installed to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus

Perspex screens between drive-thru staff and clients have been put in to additional scale back the danger of spreading the virus

A McDonald’s spokesman mentioned: ‘This week we are going to reopen drive-thrus throughout the UK and Ireland, starting with 168 areas from 11am as we speak. We can even see an extra 22 restaurants open for McDelivery as we speak.

‘We are glad to be again however it should look a bit totally different and should take a bit longer, so please bear with us.’

Restaurants are reopening with protecting screens between workers and clients. Workers are additionally anticipated to scrub their arms each 30 minutes.

McDonald's staff will regularly disinfect surfaces at their stores to reduce the risk of customers and employees transmitting coronavirus between each other

McDonald’s workers will usually disinfect surfaces at their shops to cut back the danger of shoppers and staff transmitting coronavirus between one another

Cleaning stations will be set up inside McDonald's restaurants for visiting delivery drivers, who will have no contact with restaurant staff when they arrive to pick up orders

Cleaning stations shall be arrange inside McDonald’s restaurants for visiting supply drivers, who may have no contact with restaurant workers once they arrive to choose up orders

Protective screens have been put in place contained in the kitchens and at drive-thrus to decrease the danger of contamination.

For clients, the key modifications are a decreased menu and a £25 spending cap, which has been launched as workers get used to working in smaller groups and to cut back ready occasions at drive-thru lanes. 

What shall be included in McDonalds’ restricted menu? 

Main Menu:

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Sides & Desserts:

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers 

McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Fruit Bag

Diners are additionally being requested to pay through contactless playing cards. 

McDelivery drivers may have no direct contact with workers contained in the restaurant and handwashing amenities have been set as much as forestall any attainable unfold of Covid-19 germs. 

Reduced hours imply there shall be no breakfast providing, with restaurants solely serving clients between 11am and 10pm. 

Milkshakes are among the many objects lacking from the menu, in addition to fruit luggage.  

By Thursday all of McDonald’s drive-thrus shall be open – that means 1019 of its restaurants be serving clients of their automobiles or through McDelivery. 

It is barely asserting which shops have reopened on the day it occurs.  

A McDonald’s spokesman mentioned: ‘On event, we’ve taken the choice to shut drive through lanes the place demand has impacted native communities or the security of our folks or clients. 

‘We will proceed to work with native authorities and the police as we lengthen our reopening plans.

‘With smaller groups, we are going to nonetheless offer a restricted menu over decreased hours, and we ask that you simply make contactless funds and restrict your spend to £25.

‘We are persevering with to evaluate these measures as we reopen, however for now, these restrictions stay in place to assist our staff, clients and supply accomplice couriers to stay secure.

‘To handle the anticipated demand, we are going to launch the areas of the reopening restaurants on the morning of every day.’ 

Videos have already emerged of demand at among the 44 pilot restaurants which trialled McDonald’s social distancing measures. 

One member of the general public filmed a seemingly countless stretch of site visitors ready to entry the McDonalds A41 Watford restaurant, commenting: ‘How badly do they need a giant mac. That’s a two hour await some nuggets.’

June is about to be a busy month for quick meals chains reopening.

Burger King has plans to reopen 350 restaurants by the tip of the month, whereas Greggs hopes to reopen 800 bakeries within the coming weeks.

KFC has introduced 500 its restaurants are set to reopen, whereas Starbucks has been open for takeaways at 150 espresso outlets in latest weeks. 

Yesterday Pret a Manger reopened 204 restaurants – the overwhelming majority of that are in London.  

Workers will wear protective gear including gloves in their stores as they prepare food for contact-free delivery, and hand over bags to delivery drivers to take to customers

Workers will put on protecting gear together with gloves of their shops as they put together meals for contact-free supply, and hand over luggage to supply drivers to take to clients

Which McDonald’s restaurants are reopening as we speak?  

DRIVE-THRUS REOPENING

ABERDEEN – KITTYBREWSTER

ALCESTER

ALPERTON

AMESBURY

ANDOVER – NEW STREET

ANDOVER – WEYHILL

ARBROATH DT

BALBRIGGAN DRIVE THRU

BALBY – SANDFORD ROAD

BANBURY – BEAUMONT RD

BANBURY GATEWAY

BANGOR-BLOOMFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE

BANKHEAD PARK – GLENROTHES

BATHGATE

BILBROUGH TOP

BOLTON – ASTLEY BRIDGE

BOLTON – DELPH HILL

BOW – PAYNE ROAD

BRAINTREE

BRIDGE OF DON

BRIDGEND – PANTRUTHIN FARM

BRIDGEND COWBRIDGE ROAD

BRIDLINGTON – BESSINGBY ROAD

BUCKSBURN

BURNLEY – BURNHAM GATE

BURNLEY-ASDA

CAMERON PARK

CARLOW MSA DT

CATFORD 2 D/T

CATTERICK – GARRISON

CHARLTON

CHESTERFIELD D/T

CHESTFIELD D/T

CHINA GARDEN

CHINGFORD FOUNTAIN PH

CLAYCROSS – DERBY ROAD

CLIFTON MOOR

COLINDALE F/S

CONGLETON

CRAYFORD

CROW ROAD

CROYDON VALLEY PARK

DAGENHAM 3

DAGENHAM FS-DT

DAGENHAM II F/S

DARLINGTON – MEYNELL ROAD

DARLINGTON – MORTON PARK

DARTFORD – PRINCES ROAD

DENHAM D/T

DEPTFORD F/S

DONAGHMEDE F/S

DONCASTER – CENTURION RETAIL PARK

DONCASTER – THORNE ROAD

DONCASTER DOME

DONCASTER FACTORY OUTLET

DOVER – WHITFIELD

DROGHEDA

DUBLIN AIRPORT DT

DUMFRIES

DUNCHURCH

DUNDALK DRIVE THRU

DUNFERMLINE 2 – FIFE LEISURE PARK

EDINBURGH – NEWBRIDGE

ELGIN

ENNERDALE

ERITH

EXETER 2

FALMOUTH FS

FINCHLEY LIDO

FINNIESTON

FOLKESTONE SAINSBURYS

FOREST GATE F/S

FORFAR

FORT WILLIAM

FORTH ROAD BRIDGE

FRADDON

FRIERN BARNET

GAINSBOROUGH

GALLIONS REACH BECKTON

GLASGOW – EASTERHOUSE

GLASSHOUGHTON

GLENROTHES 1

GOOLE DT

HAYLE

HEREFORD 2

HULL – HOLDERNESS ROAD

HULL ST ANDREWS QUAY

INVERNESS – INSHES RETAIL PARK

IRVINE

ISLE OF SHEPPEY

KILKENNY DT

KIRKCALDY 2

LEEMING BAR SERVICES

LEIGHTON BUZZARD

LEVEN – RIVERSIDE ROAD

LIVINGSTON – ALMONDVALE AVENUE

LYMM

MARKHAM MOOR

MARKHAM VALE

MARKS GATE

MARYHILL

MIDDLEBROOK

MONIFIETH – ARBROATH ROAD

MORRISONS – BEVERLEY

NAIRN

NEASDEN FS-DT

NEWBURY PARK

NEWQUAY

NEWTON ABBOT

NEWTON AYCLIFFE

NEWTOWNARDS

OLD KENT ROAD DT

OWER

PAIGNTON

PEGGY BEDFORD

PENZANCE

PERTH

PERTH – BROXDEN

PETERHEAD

POLLOKSHAWS

PONTEFRACT

PORTLETHEN – ASDA

POTTERS BAR – METROPOLITAN HOUSE

REDDITCH – MOONS MOAT

REDDITCH – OAKENSHAW

REDHOUSE INTERCHANGE

REDRUTH

ROBROYSTON GLASGOW

ROTHERHAM CANKLOW

ROTHERHAM – PARKGATE

ROTHERHAM 2

ROTHERHAM BAWTRY ROAD

RUGBY – LEICESTER ROAD

SALISBURY – SOUTHAMPTON ROAD

SCARBOROUGH FAYRE

SELBY

SOUTH HARROW – SHAFTESBURY

SOUTHALL THE BROADWAY

SPRINGBURN

ST AUSTELL

STANSTED

STEVENSTON – HAWKHILL RETAIL PARK

STRATFORD UPON AVON

STREATHAM PLACE

SUDBURY – RETAIL PARK

SWANLEY

SWORDS DRIVE THRU

SYDENHAM

TARGET PUBLIC HOUSE A40

THAMESMEAD

THORNE

THORNTON HEATH

TONBRIDGE – CANNON LANE

TORQUAY – HELE ROAD

TRURO – MAIDENS GREEN

TUNBRIDGE WELLS 3

WAKEFIELD – CATHEDRAL RETAIL PARK

WAKEFIELD – SNOWHILL

WAKEFIELD 2

WANDSWORTH DT

WANDSWORTH ROAD

WEST AUCKLAND

WEST THURROCK FS-DT

WESTON-SUPER-MARE 2

WILLERBY

WITNEY

WOOLWICH – CHURCH STREET

WORLE – WESTON-SUPER-MARE

OPENING FOR MCDELIVERY

ACTON

CHATHAM

EALING BROADWAY

EDGWARE ROAD

ENFIELD

EPSOM

EXETER

HACKNEY

HAMMERSMITH 2 BROADWAY CENTRE

HANWORTH

HOUNSLOW

KENTISH TOWN

NORTH FINCHLEY

PALMERS GREEN

RUISLIP

SEVEN SISTERS

SHEPHERDS BUSH

SOUTHGATE

TOTTENHAM

UXBRIDGE

VICTORIA

WALTHAMSTOW

