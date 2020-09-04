McDonald’s new ‘Travis Scott Meal’ set to go on sale next week

The Grammy Award- candidate likes McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with Cheese a lot the business chose to name the hamburgers after him– for a restricted time. It will be called the Travis Scott Meal.
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott stated in a composed declaration. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds.”
Scott’s variation of the Quarter Pounder includes bacon and lettuce to the hamburger in addition to with a Sprite, a side of french fries and BARBEQUE dipping sauce, which McDonald’s stated was the rap artist’s preferred meal maturing in his native Houston.
The meal costs $6 and McDonald’s states “It’s lit!” utilizing among Scott’s signature punch line.
“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley stated in a composed declaration. “We’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”