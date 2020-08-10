McDonald’s is suing ousted CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about sexual relationships with employees

Now, McDonald’s is suing Easterbrook for the quantity of his exit plan: about $40 million.

The business cut ties with Easterbrook in November At the time, McDonald’s board stated the executive had actually broken business policy and “demonstrated poor judgment” by participating in a consensual relationship with a worker.

In legal files submitted Monday early morning, McDonald’s stated that an internal examination discovered other relationships and proof that Easterbrook lied and damaged records to hide his habits.

They likewise provide more information on the occurrence that the McDonald’s board referenced in its declaration revealing Easterbrook’s exit: a sexting relationship with a worker.

“The investigation confirmed that the alleged relationship had occurred and revealed that it had been a non-physical, consensual relationship involving texting and video calls,” according to the problem, which included that the relationship lasted a couple of weeks. The file declares that Easterbrook stated this relationship was “the only one of an intimate nature” that he had actually ever preserved with a worker. He likewise presumably stated that he ‘d never ever had a physical sexual relationship with somebody who worked for him. McDonald’s MCD Butresumed the examination after it got a confidential report in July declaring that Easterbrook had a physical sexual relationship with a worker while he wasCEO . The brand-new examination discovered that Easterbrook participated in physical sexual relationships with 3 employees in …

