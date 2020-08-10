McDonald’s is suing ousted CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about sexual relationships with employees

Now, McDonald’s is suing Easterbrook for the quantity of his exit plan: about $40 million.
In legal files submitted Monday early morning, McDonald’s stated that an internal examination discovered other relationships and proof that Easterbrook lied and damaged records to hide his habits.
They likewise provide more information on the occurrence that the McDonald’s board referenced in its declaration revealing Easterbrook’s exit: a sexting relationship with a worker.
“The investigation confirmed that the alleged relationship had occurred and revealed that it had been a non-physical, consensual relationship involving texting and video calls,” according to the problem, which included that the relationship lasted a couple of weeks.
The file declares that Easterbrook stated this relationship was “the only one of an intimate nature” that he had actually ever preserved with a worker. He likewise presumably stated that he ‘d never ever had a physical sexual relationship with somebody who worked for him.
The brand-new examination discovered that Easterbrook participated in physical sexual relationships with 3 employees in …