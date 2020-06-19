McDonald’s is hiring 260,000 people this summer

In May,organized the new safety precautions it’s going to use since it reopens its dining rooms. Notably, clients will see stickers on floors encouraging social distancing, blocked-off tables and the closure of its self-serve beverage bar. Employees have to wash their hands every hour and wear personal protective equipment.

“We’ve put new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in place in our restaurants as they continue to reopen safely and judiciously,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, in Thursday’s press release. The company employs around 850,000 people in the United States.

McDonald’s is experiencing a rebound in sales and demand. Its US sales fell 19% during the month of April compared with the exact same period in the year prior, but were down just 5% year-over-year in May. Those numbers include sales at all locations which have been operating for at least 13 months, even when the restaurants were temporarily closed throughout the pandemic.

Wendy’s WEN Breakfast sales were particularly low, something executives lamented on the company’s quarterly earnings get in touch with early May., however, reported strong sales for its newly launched morning meal menu.

–CNN Business’ Clare Duffy and Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.