McDonald’s is closing its Times Square location

Last year, McDonald’s opened a three-story location on 45th Street and Broadway, calling it the brand new McDonald’s Flagship Times Square. That location seats about 170 people and showcases the company’s digital ordering kiosks

The 42nd Street location closure “allows us to focus on serving customers a few blocks away at the new flagship McDonald’s on 45th and Broadway and in the neighboring communities,” McDonald’s said, noting that it regularly reviews its restaurant portfolio. The company, which has about 38,700 restaurants globally, plans to include 1,000 more in 2010.