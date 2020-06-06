McDonald’s Drive-Thru Employee Dances to Gaga & Ariana’s ‘Rain on Me’



Play video content

@ryanleejohnson/Twitter

One McDonald’s drive-thru employee made the wait for a Big Mac pretty entertaining for some clients when that he unleashed a performance of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s smash single.

Someone in line was blasting “Rain on Me” in their car speakers loud enough for the employee to hear … and that he took full advantage of the minute. In the video, the drive-thru employee gives clients everything from leg kicks to spins as well as a hair flip.

It’s unclear exactly who the employee is or where it was shot, but if Lady Gaga and Ariana are looking for a back-up dancer … look no further.

“Rain on Me” has been massively successful, making it’s debut at #1 on The Billboard Hot 100 a week ago … and the state music video already has close to 90 million views.