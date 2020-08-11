McCullers pitches Astros past Giants By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters MLB: San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros



Lance McCullers brought a no-hit quote into the seventh inning and the Houston Astros parlayed a four-run 3rd inning into a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants Monday at Minute Maid Park.

McCullers (2-1), roughed up for a career-high-tying 8 runs in his previous start, pitched efficiently and effectively. He caused 13 ground-ball outs while tossing 59 of his 86 pitches for strikes. The usage of his collection– sinkers, knuckle curveballs and changeups– kept the Giants flummoxed, in spite of McCullers recording simply 10 swinging strikes on the night.

It wasn’t till Giants 3rd baseman Donovan Solano roped a one-out double simply under the glove of 3rd baseman Alex Bregman in the seventh that McCullers gave up a hit. Solano, who withstood a hard night in the field, extended his career-best striking streak to 15 video games. McCullers recuperated to retire Brandon Belt and Wilmer Flores to top his sterling trip. He did not release a walk and permitted simply another baserunner, putting Austin Slater to open the 3rd.

The Astros snapped a five-game losing skid by benefiting from the Giants’ rough defense.

Leading 1-0 thanks to an …