McConnell vows to keep economy opened, urges Americans to wear a mask

MEADOWS SAYS NATIONAL MANDATE FOR MASKS JUST ISN’T IN ORDER

McConnell proceeded to discuss the importance of wearing a mask while noting that “at some point along the way, people have been somewhat confused” in regards to the use of masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

“It ain’t confusing,” McConnell quipped. “The single most important thing that each of us can do, not just to protect ourselves, but our friends and colleagues – the single most important thing we can do is wear a mask.”

McConnell went on to scold people who he signaled were letting their guard down, as states around the world have experienced a surge in positive coronavirus cases in recent days.

“Clearly a lot of people thought when we started opening up the economy again, ‘Let the good times roll,’” McConnell said. “And we’ve seen the spiking of cases.”

McConnell’s comments in regards to the importance of masks comes after the White House this week said there would not be a national mandate to wear masks.

DOES WEARING A FACE MASK POSE ANY HEALTH PROBLEMS?

President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday was asked whether there must be a federal mandate on wearing masks, or perhaps the decision should really be left up to the states, as some governors are tightening orders requiring masks in spaces where social distancing just isn’t possible yet others are issuing new orders for their states.

“Well, it’s certainly a state-to-state issue, as we look across the country, obviously the narrative is the COVID cases are rising, but testing is rising exponentially. We’ve now tested almost 10 percent of our country,” Meadows said.

“And yet when we look at masks and the wearing of masks, that’s done on a location basis, when you can’t have social distancing, but certainly a national mandate is not in order,” he continued. “We’re allowing governors and mayors to weigh in on that.”

Meadows went on to say that as states and organizations begin to open, masks should be used if appropriate.

“President Trump mentioned he is willing to wear a mask if appropriate in tight quarters,” Meadows said.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.