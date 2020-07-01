McConnell urges Trump to ‘reconsider’ threat to veto defense bill over amendment to rename military bases

TRUMP SAYS HIS ADMINISTRATION ‘WILL NOT EVEN CONSIDER’ RENAMING MILITARY BASES NAMED FOR CONFEDERATES

Late Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he would veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if it included an amendment from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to rename at least 10 military installations, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” Trump tweeted.

“I hope,” McConnell repeated, “the president would reconsider vetoing the entire defense bill, which includes pay raises for our troops, over a provision in there that could lead to changing the names of some of these military bases.”

The majority leader also addressed the possibility of additional coronavirus relief legislation, telling Perino that if yet another stimulus package happens, it’s going to happen this month.

We passed in the Senate the CARES Act and then a follow on to the CARES Act back in March.,” McConnell said. “I said at the time [that] we need to take a snapshot of where in fact the country is in July, see what sort of progress has been made by reopening the country, get an assessment of what did or didn’t work and the CARES Act, and then decide about whether to do phase four.

“We may well do that. And if we do it, we’ll do it in July,” that he continued. “And I can inform you for sure when we do another bill, it will have liability protections inside for health practitioners, for hospitals, for nurses, for organizations, for universities, for colleges.

“Nobody knew how to deal with the coronavirus and unless you are grossly negligent or intentionally engaged in harming somebody,” McConnell added, “you’re going to be immunized from the epidemic of lawsuits that have already developed surrounding the pandemic.”

