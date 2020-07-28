McConnell makes opposition clear to FBI building money in next stimulus

That’s despite the fact that the Senate GOP stimulus proposal formally unveiled Monday includes funds for a new FBI headquarters at the request of the Trump administration. The bill includes $1.75 billion “for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters facility for the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” according to the text.

Pressed by a reporter on Tuesday over the funding, McConnell responded by saying that he’s against “non-germane” provisions in the next stimulus. The Senate majority leader indicated that he hopes that anything not directly related to Covid-19 will be stripped out before a new relief measure is enacted.

“Let me speak for myself. I am opposed to non-germane amendments, whether it’s funding for the FBI building or, for example, in the House bill, whether it’s a tax cut for high-income earners in blue states or other non-germane amendments in the House bill like marijuana studies or aid to illegal immigrants. When we get to the end of the process, I would hope all of the non-Covid related measures are out no matter what bill they were in at the start,” McConnell said.

The provision comes after the administration’s successful push for the funds caused significant problems during the intraparty negotiations.