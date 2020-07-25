McConnell hopes to send next coronavirus relief bill to House within three weeks

“Hopefully in the next two to three weeks we’ll be able to come together and pass something that we can send over to the House and down to the President for signature,” McConnell informed CNN affiliate WKTY in an interview posted Friday night.

McConnell stated he will start talking to Democrats as quickly as next week on the bill.

When inquired about a payroll tax cut being omitted from the bill, McConnell described that there was bipartisan opposition to the concept, and included, “I think we are a lot better off just to send another direct cash payment to those who have been left out of all of this.” He kept in mind that the payroll tax would just assist those who work.

McConnell once again mentioned that he does not support an extension of the $600 federal welfare however does support continuing the standard state-led joblessness program.

“We’re going to send 100 million dollars to Kentucky for testing, I don’t think we still have enough testing across the country, and we are more than open to spending additional money on testing and treatment and vaccine in the next coronavirus relief bill, if in fact we believe that more funding would be helpful,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, stated. Millions of unemployed Americans are anxiously waiting on Congress to choose whether to extend the $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits that’s been a crucial financial lifeline through the pandemic. This was the recently for which out of work employees will get the improved payment, although the coronavirus relief program technically does not end till July31 That’s since payments are just offered weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday. Senate Republicans stay divided over just how much aid to supply, postponing the release of their next financial relief proposition. Republican legislators are discussing whether to lower the payments and to perhaps consist of a benefit for those who accept task deals since of issues that the generous improvement is a disincentive to returning to work. Democrats have actually proposed continuing the $600 advantage into2021 . And a 2nd round of stimulus payments isn’t a done deal The White House is promoting it, and McConnell stated Tuesday that he favors including them in the next relief bundle. But the GOP appears divided over the problem and there’s a long method to precede the Republican- managed Senate and Democratic- managed House settle on a bill. In the preliminary, people were due a one-time payment of up to $1,200 and households might get $2,400 plus $500 per kid. The size of the payments reduced by earnings level and phased out completely for higher-income Americans.

CNN’s Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco contributed to this story.

