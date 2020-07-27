McConnell formally unveils Senate Republicans’ stimulus proposal: ‘The American people need more help’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated In discuss the Senate flooring, “The American people need more help,” which the GOP proposition will be called the HEALS Act, an acronym for Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools.”

McConnell revealed that a series of GOP committee chairmen will present the part of the legislation soon.

“Just like in March with the CARES Act, Senate Republicans have authored another bold framework to help our nation. So now we need our Democratic colleagues to reprise their part as well,” McConnell stated, contacting them to “put aside partisan stonewalling,” and “rediscover the sense of urgency that got the CARES Act across the finish line.”

McConnell has actually stated that he hopes that in the next 2 to 3 weeks the Senate will have the ability to get the next coronavirus relief expense to the House.