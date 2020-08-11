McConnell continues to blame Democrats over stalled stimulus negotiations

Austin-Travis County medics prepare to go into a retirement home on August 5 in Austin,Texas John Moore/Getty Images

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) released a report Tuesday revealing that validated Covid-19 cases in United States nursing houses are increasing quickly once again after a consistent decrease in June, due to a dive in cases in the basic population.

“As we feared and have been warning government leaders over the past couple months, the spike in COVID cases in the general population across the U.S. has led to increased cases in nursing homes,” Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the AHCA/NCAL, informed CNN through e-mail.

The report’s findings: The report utilized information from the Centers for Medicare & & Medicaid Services (CMS), which in combination with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts together weekly stats from nursing houses.

Those numbers reveal that Covid-19 cases in nursing houses increased to 8,628 for the week of July 19, from a low of 5,468 for the week of June 21, simply a month previously. (July 19 is the recently for which total details is readily available.)

The report reveals deaths are likewise trending up however, since the week of July 19, not at the very same rate.

Reasons for the spike: The AHCA/NCAL report associated neighborhood spread to the fast uptick in cases, pointing to the skyrocketing variety of infections amongst the basic population in numerous states in late June andJuly

Lack of fast screening and an insufficient …