McConnell: Capitol Hill mob was 'provoked' by Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the mob that attacked the Capitol was “provoked” by President Donald Trump.

“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor. “They were provoked by the President and other powerful people.”

McConnell touted that Congress did its duty despite the violence on January 6, certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We’ll have a safe and successful inaugural right here on the very front of the Capitol,” said McConnell.

McConnell’s comments came as the Senate prepares to hold an impeachment trial over the House’s charge of “incitement of insurrection.” McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate has received a message from the House that Trump has been impeached but noted that the House has not yet transmitted the article to the Senate.