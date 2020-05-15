McConnell admits he was wrong to say Obama administration failed to leave pandemic playbook

“I was wrong. They did leave behind a plan, so I clearly made a mistake in that regard,” McConnell claimed throughout a meeting with Fox News’ BretBaier

.

“They claim pandemics only happen once every hundred years but what if that’s no longer true? We want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this,” McConnell had actually claimed Monday.

In fact, previous President Barrack Obama’s White House National Security Council left the Trump administration a comprehensive file on just how to respond to a pandemic.