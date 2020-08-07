McComb Walmart temporarily closes after several COVID-19 cases confirmed in employees

The Walmart in McComb has temporarily closed after speculation of several employees screening favorable for COVID-19 The Walmart on 1608 VeteransBlvd temporarily closed Wednesday as part of a company-initiated program.The short-term closure will permit time for the shop to be deep cleaned up and sterilized together with restocking racks.Officials stated they prepare to resume the shop to clients Friday,Aug 7 at 7 a.m. and continue to carry out health screenings, temperature level checks and supply relate to face masks and gloves.

