McCarthy warns if GOP doesn’t win in November, Democrats ‘will change the rules of the game’

“Those are things they’re doing right now,” he added. “That’s what they’ll do across the country … they’ll expand the Supreme Court, there won’t be 50 states, there will be 52 states …

“We want to focus on bringing this country back,” the top House Republican went on. “Rebuilding it, restoring it, and renewing it, and that means and law and order and justice.”

In that vein, McCarthy said he would introduce legislation that would strip federal funding from states and cities whose leaders do not enforce laws against vandalism of public property.

“This is to protect American statues because what we want to do is tell the history,” he said. “When you watch [San Francisco’s] St. [Junipero] Serra [statue] get torn down or you watch Ulysses S. Grant’s [statue vandalized], you watch Christopher Columbus, you watch Frederick Douglass, this is a real challenge because we have local officials who have a responsibility for the rule of law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Why don’t they have greater regard for the rule of law instead of encouraging the mob to tear it down? If they do that, if they allow that to happen then why should federal dollars flow to that city?”