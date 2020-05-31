McCarthy says protests, riots about ‘more than just George Floyd’, Americans have chance to ‘solve a problem’

POLICE CHIEFS ACROSS US CONDEMN OFFICERS INVOLVED IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

Protests and rioting erupted for a second night time in cities nationwide Saturday night, 5 days after the dying of Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police.

“My view is that this is more than just George Floyd,” McCarthy stated. “This is [about] a younger child in Georgia [Ahmaud Arbery] who was shot on movie and others. There’s cases that weren’t on movie. This is a chance right here to clear up a drawback, to work collectively.

“This nation has always believed in a more perfect union,” he added. “This has been a very tough 12 months. Today, I witnessed us going again to area in an American rocket, one thing we have not achieved in fairly a while. I feel we must always discover that chance that may unite us collectively, one thing very troublesome and this appears troublesome.

“But with respect for one another, with leadership from one another, with the idea and the spirit of Martin Luther King, of nonviolence, of what he was able to achieve and change an entire nation. I believe that is what we need at this moment in time.”

McCarthy additionally instructed anchor Bill Hemmer that some Americans have stopped believing within the beliefs espoused within the Declaration of Independence.

“That’s why we’re different than other nations, because all men are created equal, because all life matters. And if we all believed in that, we wouldn’t be burning one another’s community,” he stated. “We wouldn’t be burning and raiding people’s stores. We would not take advantage of a situation here, but we’d look towards what unites us more than what divides us.”