McCarthy disputes Steve King’s claim about getting his committee assignments back: ‘I never said that’

“Congressman King’s comments cannot be exonerated and I never said that,” the California Republican said throughout a press conference when asked to react to King’s current cases.

Earlier today, King said throughout a discussion forum that he and also McCarthy had “reached an agreement that he would advocate to the (Republican) Steering Committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority,” according to a report in the Sioux City Journal.

King took place to claim that “I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”

McCarthy announced last year that the House Republican Steering Committee, which manages committee assignments, had actually chosen that King “will not be serving on committees in this Congress,” a relocation that followed the congressman showed up to lament that the term “white supremacist” is taken into consideration offending in a meeting.

King’s remarks were met bipartisan stricture and also outrage at the time. The Iowa congressman has an extensive background of incendiary remarks connected to race and also migration McCarthy would certainly not state on Friday if he sustains King’s reelection quote, claiming, “I have not taken a position on his race” which “the constituents have a decision to make and they can make their own decision.” The Republican House leader did state, nonetheless, that if King wins reelection, “he has the right to go to the Steering committee and the Steering committee would take up the committee assignments just like every Congress, just like every single member.” McCarthy is a member of the Steering committee in addition to various other participants of House GOP management. But McCarthy included, “talking to members on the Steering committee, I think he’d get the same answer that he got before.” In action to the Sioux City Journal’s record previously today, RepublicanRep Steve Stivers of Ohio, that rests on the committee, said that King “will not be serving on any committee.” “Rep. Steve King claims he will get his committees back next year. As long as I am a member of the Republican Steering Committee, I will not allow hate & bigotry to influence the legislation passed by Congress. He will not be serving on any committee,” Stivers tweeted .

Haley Byrd added to this tale.





Source link