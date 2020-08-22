Mbokani ends goal drought to secure Royal Antwerp’s first win of the season

The DR Congo forward apart both groups at the Bosuilstadion with his first goal in the 2020-21 Belgian top-flight project

Dieumerci Mbokani scored his maiden goal in the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A project to offer Royal Antwerp a 1-0 triumph versus Gent on Saturday.

The DR Congolese striker ended his four-game goal drought in all competitors with his 17th-minute effort at the Bosuilstadion.

Mbokani who scored 18 objectives in the Belgian top-flight last season, was helped by Faris Haroun in opening his goal represent the brand-new project after 2 video games.

The 34-year-old was in action for 90 minutes along with Senegal’s Abdoulaye Seck while Nigeria’s Junior Pius and Cameroon’s Martin Hongla began as second-half replacement for Antwerp.

Gent, on the other hand, had DR Congo’s Jordan Botaka, Cameroon’s Michael Ngadeu-Nhadjui and Ivory Coast’s Anderson Niangbo on parade however their contributions were insufficient to conserve them from bowing to their 3rd straight league defeat.

While they await their first point of the season after 3 matches, the Buffalos sit at the bottom of the First Division A standings and Antwerp, on the other hand, went up to 8th in the table after collecting 4 points from 3 getaways.

Mbokani will be intending to influence Royal Antwerp to back-to- back wins when they go to …