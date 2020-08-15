Mbappe mocks ‘Farmer’s League’ criticism after Lyon beat Man City to join PSG in Champions League semi-finals

The striker was in a celebratory state of mind after seeing his group’s Ligue 1 competitors stun Pep Guardiola’s side

Kylian Mbappe struck out at all of those that talk down the quality of Ligue 1, dismissing the normal “Farmer’s League” criticism in the wake of Lyon’s spectacular win over Manchester City.

Lyon surprised the Premier League powerhouses on Saturday, making a 3-1 win that will send out the Ligue 1 side into the Champions League semi-finals.

The French side opened the scoring in the very first half through Maxwel Cornet, with Lyon striking City on the counter to take the lead.

Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scoreline with a newbie surface in the 68th minute to apparently get City back into the match, however Pep Guardiola’s group were reversed by 2 late objectives from Moussa Dembele.

The French forward beat the City backline for his very first objective, moving a shot in between Ederson’s legs in the 79th minute.

Then, after a stunning Raheem Sterling miss out on, Lyon returned the other method following a free gift in midfield, with Dembele tapping house after Ederson spilt Houssem Aouar’s shot back into the centre of package.