Mazepin parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

After being notified over the radio on his in-lap of a five-second time charge for his defence of the lead of the last lap versus Yuki Tsunoda at Les Combes that cost him success, Mazepin drove into the P2 board in parc ferme, sending it flying simply as Tsunoda will stroll in front of it to commemorate with his group.

After the race, Mazepin suffered his charge: “If the stewards keep going like this there’s going to be no racing on track.”

Race stewards chose that the Hitech motorist “approached parc ferme at too great a speed, before making contact with the second-place marker”.

Mazepin’s Hitech group had actually likewise been under examination throughout the race for a hazardous release of the Russian, when he left his pit box towards some Trident mechanics who were required to take incredibly elusive action. The group was offered a reprimand for this.

MP Motorsport set Felipe Drugovich and Nobuharu Matsushita have actually likewise both been punished, following their crash approachingBlanchimont Matsushita has actually been offered a three-place grid drop for Sunday’s Sprint Race.

He was discovered to have actually pulled throughout the nose of Drugovich’s cars and truck, which harmed his colleague’s front wing. The stewards figured out that the Japanese motorist was completely accountable for the contact.

Drugovich, who wound up in P20, …