In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he was absolutely furious when he heard that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) banned cities in Georgia from mandating masks in public.
Later, CNN’s Brianna Keilar talks to Athens-Clarke county Mayor Kelly Girtz about the governor’s decision.
Mayor rips Georgia Gov. Kemp: He doesn't give a damn about us
