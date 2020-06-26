Mayor quits after comparing BLM protesters jumping on police car to monkeys at safari park

A former mayor has resigned after comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to monkeys jumping on a car.

Peter Kraus, 68, resigned as a councillor after putting the pictures side-by-side on his Facebook page.

The images showed several monkeys on top of a car at a safari park paired having an image of black protesters stood on a police car throughout riots.

It was later deleted after residents and fellow councillors in Pembroke Dock, West Wales, protested concerning the ‘racism’ from their ex-mayor.

Mr Kraus first claimed that he was hacked but later admitted he’d posted the images.

Grandfather Mr Kraus – who served as Pembroke Dock Mayor between 2012 and 2013 – said: ‘I have lots of grayscale friends all over the world.

‘I have never in my own whole life been racist by any means or form.’

‘The picture involved actually means to me that many people are worse than animals and enjoy destroying things, may it be vehicles, buildings or statutes.’

His fellow ward councillor Joshua Beynon complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman concerning the post.

Labour member Mr Beyon said: ‘I’m sad to see still another derogatory post, this time the one that compares black people to monkeys, it’s the lowest of the low.

‘While it would appear that there is a large amount of hatred and negativity around, this whole event has highlighted the urgent need to fight racism that’s clearly evident in our county.

‘I will carry on to call it out when I see it.’

Pembroke Dock Town Council confirmed Mr Kraus has resigned by letter.

The statement said: ‘Members of the Council want to thank Peter for many his work which he’s got undertaken over time throughout the Town and for his continued efforts within the Town Council.’

Labour councillor Joshua Beynon (pictured) confirmed on Twitter that Mr Kraus has been reported to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for the post

The 22-year-old had recently campaigned for purple lights to illuminate the town in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

Residents from the town in south west Wales had taken to social media marketing to criticise Mr Kraus for his post, with many accusing the former mayor of racism.

One user said: ‘Cllr Kraus has shared this disgusting racist post on his Facebook. He is definitely an elected official. This is definitely an outrage.’

Another added: ‘This may be the kind of thing we’re coping with in Pembrokeshire, the post shared by local town councillor Peter Kraus.

‘I’ve called out racism locally this last week on various posts and been labelled a ‘lefty’ and a ‘snowflake.”