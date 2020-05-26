Mayor Peduto Responds After WWI Monument Vandalized With Mysterious Message On Memorial Day – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Department of Public Works teams were hard at the workplace this Memorial Day eliminating red paint from the World War I Memorial in Lawrenceville.

The memorial, situated along Butler Street, was discovered vandalized early Monday early morning.

Crews were utilizing stress washing machines to tube off the paint with water yet might need to utilize another thing to eliminate it totally.

Crews were utilizing stress washing machines to tube off the paint with water yet might need to utilize another thing to eliminate it totally.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reacted to the criminal damage on Twitter, claiming:

“This is not Pittsburgh. Whoever did this. Please leave. Today.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reacted to the criminal damage on Twitter, claiming:

"This is not Pittsburgh. Whoever did this. Please leave. Today."

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich launched this declaration:

“Vandalizing a memorial on any day is wrong, but it is incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day in which we honor those who served and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today. Pittsburgh Police will vigorously investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 412-323-7800.”

People that KDKA spoke to state they’re harmed as well as revolted by the act of criminal damage on a day when we keep in mind those that made the utmost sacrifice for our nation.

“It’s just so sad,” Duane Rieder, a Pittsburgh local, claimed. “What is your message? Why would you do something like this to this incredible piece?”

The monument, referred to as “The Doughboy War Memorial,” honors those that offered in World War I, yet is additionally in memory to all armed forces participants that have actually compromised all of it.

“Everybody knows it for where it is. The corner here where Butler comes into here with Penn,” claimed Rieder.

It was just recently tidied up, with flags positioned around it, in the nick of time for MemorialDay But, today, is was discovered sprinkled in brilliant red paint as well as covered in icons as well as an unidentified message.

According to authorities, it occurred prior to 8 a.m.Monday When KDKA’s video cameras arrived, the paint still showed up damp. Some of it also arrived on the American flags.

Police state they’re taking a look at monitoring video cameras in the location.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 are checking out after the WWI War Memorial on Butler Street as well as Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville was vandalized overnight. Police are examining all offered video clip footage. The examination is continuous. https://t.co/tYZyaJ3V5Z pic.twitter.com/cRpaTI6sq7 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 25, 2020

Rieder, that has actually stayed in Lawrenceville for over 20 years as well as possesses the Clemente Museum, which is simply actions far from the currently defaced monument states we remain in a time we need to be unifying, not separating.

“It’s very sad, it’s very sad,” claimed Reider.