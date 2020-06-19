Mayor Lori Lightfoot Blasts ‘Clearly Racist’ Tweet By Chicago Teachers Union Showing Her As Scooby-Doo Villain – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashed out at the Chicago Teachers Union on Thursday, a day following the union posted a meme on Twitter, showing her as a cartoon Scooby-Doo villain clothed as a white officer, calling the image “clearly racist” and “deeply offensive.”

Lightfoot admitted she hadn’t actually seen the tweet, but she said it had been described to her. It featured a picture of the African American Mayor tangled up to a chair, dressed up in a CPD uniform, since the white characters from Scooby-Doo removed a mask of a white man’s face from her head — a clear mention of the end of each Scooby-Doo cartoon, when the villain would be unveiled to be another character wearing a mask.

“Well, I haven’t actually seen that tweet, but it has been described to me, and I guess I’ll say this. If that kind of tweet, which is clearly racist, had been put forward by a right-wing group, we would rightly be denouncing them, and I think our scorn should be no less because it was put out by the CTU,” the mayor said.

Lightfoot and the CTU have been in odds since the 2019 mayoral selection, when they supported rival Toni Preckwinkle. The animosity with regards to escalated merely months right after she got office, because teachers taking place an 11-day strike, in addition to both the creciente and partnership leaders frequently exchanged heated up accusations each and every other.

The union’s tweet about Wednesday — which has considering that been erased — incorporated hashtags with the city in order to defund typically the Chicago Police Department, in addition to remove officials from the Chicago Public Schools — problems the creciente has said the lady opposes.

“It’s certainly disappointing when a group that professes to be educators, people who are in our classrooms teaching our young people, would engage in these kinds of really deeply offensive and disappointing tactics. It’s concerning to me, because our young people are always watching. They’re always watching our leaders,” Lightfoot said. “I think, the more the CTU engages in this kind of thing, the less and less relevant they are to important narratives in our city, and I think their actions really speak for themselves. I don’t think I need to say more than I think the scorn that they rightfully earned on Twitter with people being outraged and attacking them for stooping to such tactics. It is borrowing a playbook from the right wing, and it’s disappointing.”

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg accepted Twitter about Wednesday evening to need an apology from the CTU.

“Deeply concerned about this tweet and image. @CTULocal1 needs to do better than this – and owes @chicagosmayor an apology,” he published.

CTU spokesperson Chris Geovanis looked after the twitter.

“Our intent was, as it always has been, to stir the powerful from their slumber and stand steadfast behind those Black people – and especially young Black leaders – in their struggle for a new Chicago built on real justice, not failed policies and broken promises,” Geovanis published in an e-mail.

Geovanis also belittled the mayor’s resistance to numerous reforms becoming sought simply by African American activists inside the growing press to address ethnic inequities inside the U.H.

“Black organizers and activists have been risking their lives to advance a set of clear demands to begin to correct injustices perpetrated by our racist system: to establish a civilian accountability police board, to defund the police and invest directly in our communities, to remove CPD from our public schools and invest in students’ well-being, to institute an elected civilian review board to govern our police, and to establish Juneteenth as a paid civic holiday just as was done for Columbus and Pulaski. To every demand, this mayor and this administration has offered a resounding ‘no,’ Geovanis wrote. “It’s striking that so many of those outraged over a meme have little to nothing to say about the nullification of those most responsible for this moment.”

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates also acessed in around the controversy according to Twitter customers who needed CTU remove the Lightfoot meme.

“The meme is racist. Not the murder. Not the coerced confessions. Not the unjust decades long prison sentences. Not the abuse. Not the brutality. Not the murder. The meme. Got it,” Davis Gates published.

“Miss me with the “racist meme.” Talk about the actual issue. The manufacturing of concern? There’s actual actual outage abt real racism & injustice,” she additional.