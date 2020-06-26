Mayor Joe Anderson blasts Liverpool fans as they party for a second night

Mayor Joe Anderson has blasted Liverpool fans as they party for a second night with little concern for social distancing after their side won their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds, who had to endure a three-month wait for glory amid the coronavirus pandemic, were crowned champions on Thursday after Manchester City did not beat Chelsea.

However for a second night in a row crowds of fans flocked to the city centre to let off flares, chant and celebrate the title win, while ignoring social distancing measures.

In response the Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has urged people to leave the area since it is not safe and that the city has recently lost ‘far too many visitors to the illness’.

Liverpool fans gather on the Pier Head in the city centre after Liverpool won the League title for initially in 30 years last night

Joe Anderson posted a series of Tweets this evening sharing his concern for the quantity of people gathering in the town centre

Sharing a picture of the busy scenes in Liverpool tonite Joe Anderson tweeted: ‘There is clearly to a lot of people intoxicated and causing anti social behaviour, around City Centre, Please I urge you leave the City centre now it isn’t safe.

‘Merseyside Police will take action against people not obeying rules Covid-19 is still a real risk.’

He added: ‘I am really concerned about scenes at Pier Head tonight. I appreciate #LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own personal safety, and that of others, go back home and celebrate at home. Covid-19 is still a major risk and our city has recently lost quite a few people to the sickness.’

In a split Tweet in response to individuals who had asked him why fans weren’t being shifted he said that councils don’t have the energy to do this.

He also urged visitors to message friends that are there to keep these things come home.

Official figures show Liverpool registered 544 coronavirus-related deaths as much as 12 June and 1,677 cases up to 25 June.

Last night some 5,000 fans was able to surround the Anfield stadium before police sealed off roads resulting in it, though they made no go on to break up the party.

A couple of police vans and uniformed officers waited near the ground – although the celebrations were peaceful despite a not enough social distancing. A police helicopter was also seen circling the bottom.

Manchester City’s defeat gave Liverpool a first title win since 1990, ending 30 years of hurt and near-misses after multiple second place finishes.

Last night’s result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men 23 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side with just 21 left to play for.

It is confirmation of what has been apparent for a long time, given Liverpool’s dominance during the campaign, of which there clearly was further evidence on Wednesday evening when they thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0.

Liverpool, who narrowly missed from the title to Manchester City last season, will be in stellar form all seasons, losing just one single match on the path to glory.

Though the title had been destined to visit Merseyside as a result of Liverpool’s huge lead, there have been fears the coronavirus pandemic would cause the season to be cancelled, potentially breaking the hearts of fans.

But the government allowed the Premier League to restart, paving the way to tonight’s crowning.