The Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia Anne Luis. Highly appreciating the role of France in the programs implemented in Yerevan so far, the mayor expressed confidence that the warm relations established with the embassy will be continuous, which in turn will contribute to the further expansion of friendly and practical relations established between Yerevan and the “French cities”.

Ambassador Anne Luo stated that she will do her utmost to support all initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Today, the municipality of Yerevan cooperates with the districts of Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nice’s Ile de France. The parties used the expansion of cooperation and exchange of experience in different spheres of the urban economy with the regions of the partner cities.

Referring to the regular conference on decentralized cooperation, which will be held in Lyon in June this year, the mayor and the ambassador expressed confidence that it will be a good opportunity to discuss the vision and plans for further cooperation.