Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, arrested at Manhattan protest

She had allegedly been blocking visitors on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to maneuver, the supply stated.

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” the supply stated.

Chiara gave a residence on East End Avenue as her tackle — in any other case often known as Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s Upper East Side house. But she didn’t inform cops she was the mayor’s daughter.

The arrest took place an hour earlier than Hizzoner advised protesters it was time to “go home.”

“We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home,” de Blasio stated at a press convention at 11:30 p.m. at the NYC Emergency Management headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn.

“If you went out peacefully to make a point about the need for change, you have been heard and change is coming in the city. I have no doubt about that. It’s time to go home so we can all move forward.”

On Sunday, the mayor declared that anarchist agitators with an “explicit agenda of violence” have co-opted police-brutality protests for destruction.

“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” de Blasio stated in a City Hall press briefing of the surface opportunists he blamed for the now-nationwide demonstrations devolving into chaos.

“Some come from outside of the cities. Some are from inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not,” he continued, with out detailing the place the interlopers had been from.

His daughter — who graduated from Santa Clara University in 2016 with plans to pursue a profession in social work — was given a desk look ticket.

City Hall didn’t instantly touch upon her arrest.

