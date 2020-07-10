Mayor Bill de Blasio bans all large gatherings in NYC through September EXCEPT BLM protests

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he is banning all large gatherings in the city in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, but gave exception to Black Lives Matters protests insisting the ‘historic’ demonstrations must certanly be respected.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night, de Blasio said the demonstrators’ calls for social justice and racial equality were too important to silence, considering higher than a month of protests hadn’t caused a spike in COVID-19 cases.

While protests will soon be permitted to occur without push-back, de Blasio said that all other large events would be cancelled in the town through September.

‘This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs — we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now,’ de Blasio told the network.

‘If you’re just referring to health, we would always say, “Hey folks you know stay home if you can”. But we understand this moment in history people are talking about the need for historic changes,’ that he added.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night, de Blasio said the demonstrators’ demands social justice and racial equality were too vital that you silence, considering more than a month of protests had not caused a spike in COVID-19 cases

An organization leader of the group Warriors uses a megaphone to address the crowds throughout a protest outside City Hall on July 1

Protests in the name of Black Lives Matter have occurred consistently in New York since the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Despite thousands taking to the streets night after night, the rate of coronavirus infections as remained the exact same throughout the unrest.

A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in late June found no evidence of coronavirus cases increasing in 315 cities in the weeks after the protests first began.

Researchers concluded that protests may have been offset by a growth in social distancing the type of who do not march.

‘While it is almost certain that the protests caused a decrease in social distancing behavior among protest attendees, we demonstrate that effect of the protests on the social distancing behavior of the entire population residing in counties with large urban protests was positive,’ the report said.

The City Hall-enacted shutdown of large gatherings will however extend to annual parades, such as the the West Indian American Day Carnival in Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend, and the Dominican Day Parade in midtown Manhattan.

De Blasio’s administration will even deny all permits for events in parks it believes will ‘unreasonably diminish public use’ in addition to street fairs and events than span more than one block or for gatherings that want a sound system.

Earlier, in yet another act of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, the NYC Mayor descended upon Fifth Avenue with a small grouping of volunteers to paint a large mural of the movement’s namesake on the road in front of Trump Tower.

Protests in the name of Black Lives Matter have occurred consistently in New York since the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day

Earlier, in yet another act of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, the NYC Mayor descended upon Fifth Avenue with a small grouping of volunteers to paint a large mural of the movement’s namesake on the road in front of Trump Tower

The mayor announced the town would paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on streets at locations across the city following death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. Department of Transportation workers and activists began work at your website at around 10am Thursday morning

De Blasio was pictured filling in the letter ‘L’ on the installation earlier today, tweeting: ‘Our city is not only painting what on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to this is of the message.’ He was joined by NYC’s first lady Chirlane McCray, and Rev. Al Sharpton.

But upon his arrival at 11:30am, it appeared maybe not all in attendance were happy to meet up with the mayor’s acquaintance. A chant of ‘douchebag de Blasio’ broke out among a tiny contingent of the crowd as that he crossed the trail, the New York Post reported.

‘This is such an essential moment for the city,’ an undeterred de Blasio told volunteers, who chanted, ‘Black lives matter!’ with their paint rollers suspended in the air. ‘We are building a statement today of what we value in New York City’.

De Blasio left around 20 minutes later. The mayor had the other day temporarily called off the mural just feet from Trump’s former home each day after engaging in a Twitter spat with the president. Trump branded the painting it a ‘symbol of hate’ and demanded the money because of its creation be spent on the NYPD alternatively.

The mayor announced the city would paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on streets at locations around the city following the death of George Floyd as a result of Minneapolis police in May. Department of Transportation workers and activists began work on the site at around 10am Thursday morning.

Speaking Thursday De Blasio said: ‘When I announced that people would be achieving this here, President Trump said that we will be denigrating the blissful luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me inform you, we are maybe not denigrating any such thing. We are liberating Fifth Avenue.

‘Let’s show Donald Trump what that he does not comprehend. Let’s paint it right in front of his building for him.’