Mayfair jewellers robbed of £4.2m diamonds in Oceans 13-style heist 

A Mayfair jewellers had been robbed of £4.2million value of diamonds in an Oceans 13-style heist which noticed a pretend gemologist swap the gems for pebbles.

Frenchman Mickael Jovanovic, 27, was half of a group of criminals who tricked employees at Boodles in New Bond Street into handing over £4million value of gems.

Police likened the subtle raid to the daring thefts portrayed in the Ocean’s Eleven film franchise, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Boodles chairman Nicholas Wainwright was invited to a gathering in Monaco on March 2, 2016, by members of the group posing as Russian businessmen, who struck a deal to purchase seven diamonds – together with a heart-shaped jewel value £2.2m.

At the assembly it was agreed that the group’s personal gemmologist could be given entry to the diamonds in London.

Boodles’ certified gemmologist Emma Barton met with the patrons’ consultant identified solely as Anna, posing as a reliable diamond knowledgeable.

She was taken to the basement of the jewelry retailer in New Bond Street for a viewing on March 10.

Philip Stott, prosecuting, stated Anna – who remains to be at massive – entered Boodles to view the diamonds and waited for a diversion phone name from one of her fellow gang members.

The diamonds had been saved in a black, padlocked bag and every valuable stone was housed in its personal field lined with tissue paper, in keeping with the Evening Standard.

When the decision got here by way of for Mr Wainwright, he left the basement and Anna positioned the black bag inside her purse.

A consultant at Boodles informed her to place the bag again, so Anna pulled a duplicate bag she had introduced along with her, containing pretend pebbles encased in their very own bins.

With the true bag nonetheless in her purse, Anna left the store and met up along with her associates.

The diamonds had been handed and the group cut up up.

Within three hours of the theft, that they had all returned to France both by prepare or automobile.

The following day, Mr Wainwright spoke with the pretend purchaser, who confirmed the cash could be transferred.

But employees at Boodles had change into suspicious so determined to x-ray the bag.

When the scan confirmed additional indicators of foul play, the bag was then opened, revealing the jewellers had been left with simply pebbles, the court docket heard.

Jovanovic and one other man, Christophe Stankovic, had carried out surveillance on Boodles and had been loitering close by on the day of the theft.

Two ladies had acted as lookouts for Anna whereas a 3rd girl was standing by with a change of garments at a pub close to Victoria Station.

Flying Squad detectives launched an investigation and made intensive CCTV enquiries, enabling them to retrace the group’s actions throughout London as they plotted the heist.

The gang had used minicabs in a bid to cover their actions however their departure from the nation was shortly established.

Detective Constable William Man, of the Flying Squad, stated: “This was a nicely organised theft which advanced over a quantity of weeks each in London and on the continent

“Like the plot of a movie, this was a very audacious crime. They stole the diamonds and fled in a matter of hours. However, they left behind a path of proof which led us to the place they had been staying, and the Citroen that they had employed in Paris.

“As a outcome of piecing collectively all of the bits of data, we knew it was solely a matter of time earlier than arrests had been made.

“And whilst it has taken four years, this case does highlight that we won’t give up. We still remain determined to identify all of those involved.”

Their photos had been circulated to different police forces and the investigating group by no means gave up hope that they might be caught.

Jovanovic was extradited from Italy in January and arrested. He was charged the identical day and admitted conspiracy to steal.

Jovanovic, of Le Blanc-Mesnil, a suburb in north jap Paris, was jailed for 3 years and eight months’ imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court.

Stankovic was caught and jailed in 2016.