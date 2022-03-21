By the end of 2022, about 5.5% inflation is forecast in Armenia, with small deviations. The RA Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan stated this today at the briefing with journalists in the parliament. According to him, due to possible price changes in food and energy, inflation trends will be manageable, and by the end of the year we will have actual inflation of about 5.5% ․ “Let’s keep in mind that what is happening now is a little different in nature and has to do with regional uncertainties and supply markets. If we look back months, we will see that many of the problems have self-regulated. We can only say what we think in terms of the year. The Central Bank must successfully achieve what the law has set. ”

To the question whether the prices of flour, oil and butter have risen by 10-20%, is there a separate calculation related to these products in terms of inflation? Besides, what is being done so that there is no shortage of food and does not lead to additional inflation, Tigran Khachatryan answered that The calculation of inflation of individual goods has no place in the general calculation ․ “If the food basket consists of several products, then the total is taken into account when determining the inflation rate. What you mentioned can have an impact in a short time, but from the world point of view, it also refers to the imbalance of certain products, supply and demand. Now the world takes into account all the realities. “Our support programs now help citizens pay more attention to food security issues.”

The journalists inquired what problems might arise in the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, is there a danger of a decrease in flour, oil reserves and the resulting additional inflation? Tigran Khachatryan answered ․ “We have always had imports. The import price ultimately determines what the price of wheat will be in Armenia. The existing difficulties are related to the difficulties of supplies from a specific market. It is too early to assess now, although there is a connection with our food security. Quantities will be delivered on time. We do not have a food problem of primary importance, and I think we will not have it. What happened? Our citizens must be a little supportive. Even if there is some tension, let us understand that it is temporary. The weather in Lars for a couple of days may not be good, the trucks may arrive late, and the types of oil may be reduced in the shop windows, but all the basic goods are in the shops, there is nothing to worry about in terms of food security. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN