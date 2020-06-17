‘Maybe it is perceived by the English public that we don’t need support’ 

“Justin’s name is so much more crucial than the money. It brings in a lot more. With his big profile comes all the support, if you are considering it from the media, social media marketing and fan club perspective, he brings all that with his name.

“If you look at it from the financial sector, he’s got the sponsors, he has the connections. Because his name is known it is a lot easier when we can say it is the Rose Series rather than just the Ladies Series.

“Suddenly sponsors, public and media hear the name Justin Rose… Everybody wants to get on board, if he has approved it, it must be good.”

When the Roses announced their initial £35,000 sponsorship, Justin spoke of how “opportunities are skewed” in golf towards the men. It was a comment that Young can comprehend all too well, having had just one single sponsor in over 10 years on Tour.

While it is well known that the LET lags behind the LPGA in terms of commercial clout, she believes that English female golf professionals are in an especially awkward situation when it comes to sponsorship. If a person doesn’t make the cut, they don’t get paid and several won’t have any sponsorship to fall back on.

“For English LET players, there just isn’t the sponsorship. The [continental] Europeans always appear to have more sponsors than the English. The Scottish have the help from Aberdeen Assets and SSE Power and the Scottish Government. Being English and female is a poor combination in golf,” she says with a rueful laugh.

“Maybe it is perceived by the English public that we don’t need sponsorship or support. Maybe it is that we are professionals, so they think we ought to be winning our very own money.