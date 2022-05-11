Former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan, the candidate for Prime Minister of the Homeland Rescue Movement a year ago, who was annoyed with the opposition for not ending the struggle and calling for snap elections, was isolated for a long time, and his resentment was occasionally seen in interviews. As a rule, he gives to his wife’s website, ankakh.com, was published in France yesterday. He was sitting inside the “Liberation” tent with Davit Shahnazaryan and was talking.

We tried to ask Manukyan if he had returned to the center of the struggle, we joked, maybe there was a problem with the candidate for the care of the Prime Minister again. However, Manukyan said that he has been publishing from the very first day. “Maybe this is my first time coming to the tent, but I’m here every day,” he said, refusing to answer any further questions.

Full article in today’s issue of “Hraparak” daily.