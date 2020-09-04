‘Maybe he saw a ghost!’ – Ex-Man Utd winger Sanchez mocked by Rafael as he claims he ‘played so bad every time’

The Lyon protector joked the Chile worldwide’s bad efficiencies for the Red Devils might have been the outcome of a haunting

Former Manchester United complete- back Rafael has mocked Alexis Sanchez over his discovery that he wished to leave the club after his very first training session.

The Chile worldwide signed up with the Red Devils from Arsenal in January 2018 throughout Jose Mourinho’s time at the helm, however he was not able to strike his leading kind at Old Trafford.

Sanchez made simply 32 looks and scored 3 objectives in the Premier League in his 18 months at the Red Devils and was consequently lent to Inter last August.

The previous Barcelona star has actually because made a long-term relocate to the Serie A side and confessed in a video published on Instagram today that he right away wished to end his agreement and go back to the Gunners, where he scored 80 objectives in 166 looks and raised the FA Cup two times.

Brazilian right- back Rafael has actually hypothesized about what failed for Sanchez at Old Trafford, recommending paranormal activity might be to blame for his underwhelming efficiencies.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Sanchez’s remarks, the 30- year- old stated: “Maybe he saw a ghost and get scared that’s explain why he play so bad every time.”

