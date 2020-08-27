Maybe Deebo Samuel will be ready for 49ers in Week 1 after all

San Francisco lastly gets a break on the pass receiver front

The ruling NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers’ strong offseason has actually been clouded by their pass receiver corps being pounded by numerous injuries.

That all drew back in June, after leading wideout Deebo Samuel suffered a fractured foot while experimenting his colleagues in Nashville,Tenn A number of weeks earlier, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated he’s “not counting” on Samuel being ready for San Francisco’s season opener versus theArizona Cardinals Maybe it’s time for Shanahan to begin depending on Samuel.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that the second-year receiver had an “intense workout” throughout 49ers practice onWednesday Samuel was spotted sprinting and dealing with change-of-direction drills on a side field.

Make no error about it, Samuel is pressing to get clearance for Week 1 for the upcoming NFL season.

Intriguing sight in today’s practice: Deebo Samuel (foot) running– difficult– on a side field. He had his most extreme exercise so far with change-of-direction workouts, and so on He’s pressing to be ready onSept 13. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) (*1 *)

At their existing state, the 49ers frantically require Samuel on the field

