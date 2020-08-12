Maya Rudolph, whose portrayal of Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’ got her an Emmy nod, calls VP pick news ‘spicy’

After the California senator was revealed as previous vice president Joe Biden’s running mate, Rudolph had this to state:

“I’m just as surprised as you are, guys,” she included. “That’s spicy.”

“Somebody’s going to be very busy now,” joked fellow comic Wanda Sykes, who was likewise on the panel. Rudolph reacted with a “ruh-roh.”

Rudolph didn’t clearly state she would repeat the function, however did state “SNL” is her “favorite place to play.”

“I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love,” she stated. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne (Michaels) has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

Rudolph played the senator throughout the Democratic governmental arguments– and it was a portrayal that evenSen Harris could not seethe at.

During an look on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in October , Harris stated she matured viewing the sketch funny program, so when she saw Rudolph’s impersonation, she was a bit overloaded.

“But I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on ‘SNL,'” Harris stated at the time.

Rudolph is chosen for 3 Emmy awards this year, one of course for her portrayal of Harris, …