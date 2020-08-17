Maya Rudolph got a hint from Loren Michaels about performing as Kamala Harris

Does it indicate she’ll go back to the program to do her well-known impression?
“Over the years, I’ve had to watch people come back and forth, but I’ve never been in a position like Alec Baldwin — who doesn’t even work there but is there every week,” she stated. “I don’t know what this means. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen — nor does anybody else.”
Rudolph included that her phone “blew up” following the statement, and stated she believed for a 2nd, “Is it my birthday again?”
“It’s pretty insane. And I think there’s a collective excitement about this,” she stated of Harris being on the ticket. “It’s a spot of positivity and hope and some good news, so it feels nice to be associated with that. But I also feel like such a lazy cheater, because I didn’t do anything. I’m not running. I don’t have to do anything but be the same fool I was. She’s doing all the hard work.”