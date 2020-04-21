Maya Hawke annoyed with her famous parents generation: ‘They really f***ed us’

Maya Hawke blasted her parents’ generation in Hollywood in a new interview, speaking that it was so much easier for them to be famous in a pre-viral world.

The girl of A-list stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman talked truly for a meeting with Nylon wherein she examined everything from her faultfinders crying nepotism to the manner in which her celebrated guardians supported her for fame after she chose to turn into an actor.

The “Stranger Things” star told the outlet that her folks had altogether different recommendations for her when she started her profession about the battles ladies specifically face in the open eye.

“Because this industry is so much tougher on women, my mom had reservations about me, not becoming an actor, but becoming a public figure,” Hawke said. “The emphasis that the business puts on your appearance, the emphasis the business puts on your age — on all sorts of things that have nothing to do with your ability to act.”

Thurman was among the numerous ladies who revealed charges of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein in 2017 at the peak of the #MeToo movement.

“I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics,” she stated. “We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f***ed us.”

Although her sentiments on how her folks came up, the family is by all accounts progressing admirably while living respectively under coronavirus isolate. In March, she shared a video to Instagram of herself singing with her family, which included sisters Clementine and Indiana and her well-known dad, obviously.

