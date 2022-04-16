Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan congratulated all Armenian Christians in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora on the occasion of the miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Christ has risen.

Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.

I congratulate all the Armenian Christians of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora on the occasion of the miraculous Resurrection of Christ.

May the sacrament of Holy Resurrection empower good deeds, bring to life the cherished prayers of all of us.

God protect us all … ”