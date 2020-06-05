May jobs report: America’s unemployment rate falls to 13.3% as economy posts surprise job gains

The US unemployment rate surprisingly fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.

It was the biggest month-to-month achieve in new jobs for the reason that Bureau of Labor Statistics began monitoring the info collection in 1939.

The labor market rebounded from April’s drastic losses, when a revised 20.7 million jobs vanished. The unemployment rate final month soared to 14.7% as companies shut throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The Labor Department famous that throughout the pandemic, tens of millions of staff have been misclassified as “employed but not at work,” when they need to have been counted as “unemployed on temporary layoff.” If it weren’t for these misclassifications, the unemployment rate would have been increased — round 19.2% in April and 16.1% in May, not together with seasonal changes.

Still, economists’ estimates for the May report have been approach off, with expectations round 20% and about eight million jobs misplaced. But the gradual reopening of the economy truly added new jobs fairly than eliminating additional positions.

Construction jobs, for instance, elevated by 464,000 in May, gaining again practically half of what they misplaced in April. Construction exercise is a part of the primary section of reopening.

“These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it,” mentioned William W. Beach, commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a statement.
President Donald Trump took credit for the higher than anticipated report on Twitter, calling the numbers “incredible.”

Trump mentioned he would maintain a information convention on the jobs report at 10 am ET.

This is a growing story. It will probably be up to date



