May jobs report: America’s unemployment rate falls to 13.3% as economy posts surprise job gains

The US unemployment rate surprisingly fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.

It was the biggest month-to-month achieve in new jobs for the reason that Bureau of Labor Statistics began monitoring the info collection in 1939.

The labor market rebounded from April’s drastic losses , when a revised 20.7 million jobs vanished. The unemployment rate final month soared to 14.7% as companies shut throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The Labor Department famous that throughout the pandemic, tens of millions of staff have been misclassified as “employed but not at work,” when they need to have been counted as “unemployed on temporary layoff.” If it weren’t for these misclassifications, the unemployment rate would have been increased — round 19.2% in April and 16.1% in May, not together with seasonal changes.