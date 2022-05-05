The decision to hold World Hand Hygiene Day annually was made by the UN General Assembly in 2008 in partnership with UNICEF Children: and the World Health Organization (WHO) (date 5.5 symbolizes 5 fingers on each hand).

In the world, the need for personal hygiene, in particular hand washing, is one of the main preventive measures in the world for outbreaks of new influenza (coronavirus (COVID-19).

The motto of this year is the WHO. “Unite for security, keep your hands clean.”

Hand hygiene remains a topical issue in the health systems of advanced countries. According to the latest data from medicine, the hands of medical workers are practically the main factor in the transmission of nosocomial infections. Therefore, every health care professional should know the rules of hand hygiene, and the heads of medical care providers should know how to effectively organize the system of these important measures. Modern scientific research has shown that hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to prevent nosocomial infections, including coronavirus (COVID-19) in healthcare providers.

According to the WHO, nosocomial infections affect millions of patients and health care workers worldwide. Most of these cases can be prevented with the help of effective VCT (infection prevention) control) methods և programs, including hand hygiene improvement strategies, which can also prevent 3 out of 4 deaths due to antimicrobial resistance.

Proper hand hygiene is a guarantee of safety for patients and patients.