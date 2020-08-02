Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee (26.7 oz Canister)



Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee has a consistent signature taste that is good to the last drop. This intense roast coffee is dark and rich with an intense aroma and is the perfect start to your day. Made with 100% pure bold coffee beans, this Maxwell House coffee is great served black or with cream and sugar. Brew a pot of this dark ground coffee in any drip coffee maker. This 26.7 ounce can of ground coffee is resealable to lock in flavor between uses. From lively light roasts to full bodied dark blends, Maxwell Houses signature taste is created through a process that isnt done the easy way, but the right way, for 125 years.

Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee has a consistently great taste

Deep extra dark roast ground coffee

Made with 100% real coffee beans

Perfect for use in automatic drip brewers

Packaged in a resealable can of ground coffee to lock in flavor

Certified Kosher ground coffee