MaxKare Treadmill with Incline for Home Folding Electric Treadmill with 15 Pre-Set Programs 2.5HP Power Wide Tread Belt 8.5 MPH Max Speed LCD Screen Cup Holder & Wheels

Why choose the MaxKare’s Treadmill Machine for Home



MaxKare treadmill equipped with adjustable white light LCD display and 15 Pre-set programs, easy One-touch operation helps you enjoy the joy of running at home.

The treadmill is ergonomically designed for people between 4.6ft -6.2ft in height and weighing less than 220 pounds.

This home treadmill comes with a safety rope to give you more peace of mind during exercise

Pause function–If you have something to leave temporarily during the exercise, the machine will keep your exercise data. When you come back again, you can continue to exercise on the original data.

The package of the treadmill contains all the necessary accessories and installation tools, and you can complete the treadmill installation in ten to fifteen minutes

Four White Light LCD Displays and 15 Pre-set Programs

White light LCD offers you a comfortable visual experience. Easy One-touch operation helps you enjoy the joy of running at home.

Phone & iPad Holder

After setting the work-out program, you can entertain yourself with some interesting movies or TV shows. This humanized design makes exercise not boring anymore.

Mutil-functional Handraill

Control the running speed conveniently and monitor your heart rate while running.

Water Bottle Holder

Water bottle holder make the water within reach during exercise process.

Benefits of Large Multi-layer Tread Belt (16”x 43.3”)



The MaxKare’s treadmill use the large Multi-layer Tread Belt , the size of tread belt is 43.3’’ x 46’’, which provides extra space for comfortable running, safer and more comfortable while running ，more importantly, a wide walking belt, better footsteps, less prone to touching your feet

Last but not least, the maximum weight of the treadmill support up to 220 lbs

3 Manual Adjustable Incline



Compared with non-incline adjustable machine, our three incline design could help you exercise more efficiently and burn more caloriess.

Incline Degree 1°



The degree of treadmill’s tilt is relatively low. In order for you to get used to it slowly, it is equivalent to a little slope when running.

Incline Degree 2°



The degree of tilt is relatively higher than Incline Degree 1°, If you think Incline Degree 1° of this treadmill machine is not difficult for you, and you want to challenge a more difficult slope than Incline Degree 1° , you can adjust it to Incline Degree 2° .

Incline Degree 3°



The Incline Degree 3° is the highest, which simulates a relatively high slope, which is more difficult, but the purpose of the exercise is the best. At the same time, the calories and fat are burned faster. Achieve exercise results faster

Powerful 2.5HP Motor



Smooth and quiet high torque 2.5HP motor powers the treadmill at speeds from 0.5 – 8.5mph.

