MaxKare Treadmill with 15 Pre-Set Programs, 2.5HP Power, Wide Tread Belt, 8.5 MPH Max Speed, LCD Screen, Cup Holder & Wheels, Easy Assembly，Folding Running Machine, Black (801)

MaxKare Treadmill is ergonomically designed for people between 4.6ft -6.2ft in height and weighing less than 220 pounds.
The built up size for this treadmill is 53.39” x 26.18” x 45.95”, folding size is 28.47” x 26.18” x 46.42”, weight about 91LB.
The package contains all the necessary accessories and installation tools, and you can complete the treadmill installation in 10-15 minutes.
Horsepower
2.5HP
1.5 HP
2.5HP
Speed/Incline
0.5 – 8.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline
0.5 to 7.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline
0.5 – 8.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline
Running Belt Width
16 inches
16.5 inches
17 inches
Display
White Light LED
Large Blue LCD
Large Blue Backlight LCD
Programs
15
12
15
Handrail Button
Start & stop buttons(Left)/ Speed adjustment buttons(Right)
–
Start & stop buttons(Left)/ Speed adjustment buttons(Right)
Dimensions(Fold up Size&Built up Size)
45.9 L x 25.6 W x 32.7 H inches &54.8 L x 25.6 W x 44.5 H inches
48.6 L x 26.4 W x 20.3 H inches &51 L x 26.4 W x 48.6 H inches
47.8 L x 28 W x 25.4 H inches &51.8 L x 28 W x 44.8 H inches
Weight/Weight Capacity
94.8 LBS/220 LBS
77 LBS/186 LBS
91.3 LBS/220 LBS
Foldable
✓
✓
✓
Transport Wheels
✓
✓
✓
✅ The MaxKare treadmill is equipped with a large LCD display and 15 pre-set programs. Its easy One-touch operation helps you enjoy the joy of running at home. You can monitor real-time data for each exercise; including speed, time, calories, distance and heart rate.
✅ This MaxKare treadmill offers a super quiet powerful pure copper motor with adjustable speeds from 0.5 to 8.5 MPH. The three manual incline levels of the running platform offer different workout intensities.
✅ The multi-level tread belt is 17 inches wide. The treadmill has the world’s first whole machine anti-shock system which can withstand a maximum weight of 220 pounds. This anti-shock system allows for a better running experience while helping to protect your knees and prevent injuries.
✅ Its foldable design not only helps you easily assemble the treadmill, but also helps you store or move it into small spaces.
✅ We provide 24/7 friendly customer service. If you have any problems with our product, please feel free to contact us through Amazon.