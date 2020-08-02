MaxKare Treadmill with 15 Pre-Set Programs, 2.5HP Power, Wide Tread Belt, 8.5 MPH Max Speed, LCD Screen, Cup Holder & Wheels, Easy Assembly，Folding Running Machine, Black (801)



Price: $347.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 09:45:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

MaxKare Treadmill is ergonomically designed for people between 4.6ft -6.2ft in height and weighing less than 220 pounds.

The built up size for this treadmill is 53.39” x 26.18” x 45.95”, folding size is 28.47” x 26.18” x 46.42”, weight about 91LB.

The package contains all the necessary accessories and installation tools, and you can complete the treadmill installation in 10-15 minutes.

Horsepower

2.5HP

1.5 HP

2.5HP

Speed/Incline

0.5 – 8.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline

0.5 to 7.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline

0.5 – 8.5 mph1-3 degrees of manual incline

Running Belt Width

16 inches

16.5 inches

17 inches

Display

White Light LED

Large Blue LCD

Large Blue Backlight LCD

Programs

15

12

15

Handrail Button

Start & stop buttons(Left)/ Speed adjustment buttons(Right)

–

Start & stop buttons(Left)/ Speed adjustment buttons(Right)

Dimensions(Fold up Size&Built up Size)

45.9 L x 25.6 W x 32.7 H inches &54.8 L x 25.6 W x 44.5 H inches

48.6 L x 26.4 W x 20.3 H inches &51 L x 26.4 W x 48.6 H inches

47.8 L x 28 W x 25.4 H inches &51.8 L x 28 W x 44.8 H inches

Weight/Weight Capacity

94.8 LBS/220 LBS

77 LBS/186 LBS

91.3 LBS/220 LBS

Foldable

✓

✓

✓

Transport Wheels

✓

✓

✓

✅ The MaxKare treadmill is equipped with a large LCD display and 15 pre-set programs. Its easy One-touch operation helps you enjoy the joy of running at home. You can monitor real-time data for each exercise; including speed, time, calories, distance and heart rate.

✅ This MaxKare treadmill offers a super quiet powerful pure copper motor with adjustable speeds from 0.5 to 8.5 MPH. The three manual incline levels of the running platform offer different workout intensities.

✅ The multi-level tread belt is 17 inches wide. The treadmill has the world’s first whole machine anti-shock system which can withstand a maximum weight of 220 pounds. This anti-shock system allows for a better running experience while helping to protect your knees and prevent injuries.

✅ Its foldable design not only helps you easily assemble the treadmill, but also helps you store or move it into small spaces.

✅ We provide 24/7 friendly customer service. If you have any problems with our product, please feel free to contact us through Amazon.