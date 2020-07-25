MaxKare Treadmill Portable Folding Home Run Exercise Machine with Manual Incline Electric Treadmill Workout with LCD Screen & Cup Holder with 15 Pre-Set Programs 2.5HP Power Wide Tread Belt



Price: $349.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 19:28:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

User-friendly



Amusement During Exercise

Place your phone or iPad on the holder in front the screen on this running machine to watch favorite shows or listen to dynamic workout music, balancing exercise and relaxation.

Adjustable Display Screen

If you don’t want to be distracted by the screen when you running, then simply adjust it to the angle out of your sight, leaving yourself more concentrated on running

Easy Speed Control&Safer Experience

Set speed to the level that fits your need or adjust the speed level as per workout progress easily at your fingertip, fully customized for optimum results ,what’s more, The safety key helps keep you safe during exercise by turning the treadmill off if you get too far away from it. Please make sure the key is not damaged or lost.

Handy Transportation Wheels

While not in use, fold this home treadmill and move it effortlessly to anywhere for storage, without interfering with daily issues like housekeeping. This home treadmill machine carries wheels that make it easy for you to move it

Spacious Multi-layer Tread Belt



Running on spacious belt (43.3*15.7 in) allows more flexibility, with less restrition for users of different sizes and fitness levels throughout the whole exercise.

Set your feet on the wide treadmill (width: 3.1 in) decks for short breaks or leave the running belt stepping on the decks while the treadmill is working.

Multi-layer belt efficiently reduces noise and shock for smoother, pleasant workout experience while providing soothing cushioning to reduce joint stress.

Multi-purpose Exercise Treadmill



For Weight Loss

Running on a treadmill helps burn calories, making it one of the most effective ways to lose weight. Spend time regularly, consistently on this treadmill and adjust the speed as per your needs for efficient results C

For Youngsters

The young seem glued to mobile devices, leaving little time for exercise, greatly impairing health. This home treadmill will help make up for the lack of exercise right in a small of corner at home.

For Office Staff

Sitting for long is common among office staff, so it is with muscle soreness and stiffness. Moderate exercise on this running machine during work breaks will let you efficiently unwind from work burden

For Seniors

The portable treadmill is designed with seniors in mind. Set it with the lowest speed and minimum incline for comfortably-paced walk, ideal to improve mobility of the elderly steadily for enhanced health.

【Adjustable LCD Screen & Handy Holders】The treadmill machine can track your workout performance (distance, speed, time, calories and pulse) clearly on LCD screen or adjust it beyond your sight to keep more focused on exercise; You can watch your favourite shows and reach your water bottle easily during exercise on this running machine benefiting from the holders, keeping tension and relaxation in balance Key Product Features

【For Different Fitness Goals】The speed level of this home treadmill ranges from 0.5 to 8.5 MPH to fit for multiple fitness needs – walking, jogging and running; 3 manual incline settings offer running experiences on different terrains; 12 preset programs provide select workout combinations and you can customize 3 programs as per needs, ideal for individual or family use

【Optimal Cushioning & Low Noise】The multi-layer and spacious running belt (43.3*15.7 in) of the treadmill offers comfy cushioning and allows more movement flexibility, while efficiently reducing noise and shock for smooth exercise experience; If tirelf on the side decks of this treadmill folding

【Safe & Satisfactory】This electric treadmill machine comes with a safety key for instant shut-off under emergency situations; Feel feel to contact us for any problems with the treadmill machine